HC posts Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in Inner Ring Road scam case to Nov 7

Amaravati, Oct 18 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday posted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's anticipatory bail petition in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case to November 7.

The Amaravati Inner Ring Road case pertains to "manipulating" the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of the inner ring road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies when Naidu was in power between 2014 and 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) was represented by Advocate General S Sriram and former Chief Minister Naidu by Supreme Court lawyer Siddarth Luthra.

Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. PTI STH SS