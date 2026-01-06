HC pulls up govt, Birsa Munda Jail authorities for failing to file affidavit over 'security lapses'

Ranchi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government and the Birsa Munda Central Jail administration at Hotwar for failing to file affidavit over security lapses in connection with an incident of two inmates dancing inside the prision.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar was hearing a public interest litigation initiated suo motu, after a video of the November 12 incident went viral.

The court directed the state government to file a supplementary affidavit as to what action has been taken against the jail superintendent and IG (prison).

The state government has only informed that the assistant jailer and warden were suspended, which is not enough as no action was taken against senior officials, the bench said.

It also sought information over the operation of mobile jammers inside the jail campus.

The court also sought details over access to mobile phones for inmates.

The inmates in question are in custody for their alleged involvement in a liquor scam.