HC pulls up Gujarat govt over non-appointment of OBC commission members

Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Friday pulled up the state government after learning that appointment of two members to the Other Backward Class (OBC) Commission was pending despite the court being given an assurance eight months ago.

Government pleader GH Virk informed the court that the decision about the appointment was pending but the state OBC Commission is "in force and is actually operational", adding that it was established in 1993 through a government resolution and not by any law.

The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi is hearing a set of Public Interest Litigations filed in 2018 about the establishment of a permanent OBC commission in the state and appointment of members in it.

The bench expressed displeasure when Virk informed that the commission is being run by a chairperson, who is a former Gujarat High Court judge.

"Only a chairperson is there? Is this the constitution of the commission? Where is that order which provides for the constitution of the commission? Please show us that the commission can function without members and we will accept that the commission is in place," said the chief justice.

During a past hearing in January this year, the state government had informed the bench that a proposal to appoint two members is pending approval of the chief minster.

At the request of the state government, the bench had, at the time, adjourned the matter for some time to enable the state government to complete the process of constitution of the Other Backward Class Commission.

The petitioners had argued that despite a Supreme Court directive that a commission can function with only one member, Gujarat's OBC panel has been functioning with just a chairperson since its establishment.

Advocate Vishal Dave, appearing for one of the petitioners 'Umiya Parivaar Visnagar', had drawn the court's attention in the past that the national OBC commission has five members. while Gujarat has no member except the chairperson.

During a hearing on Friday, the government pleader said the commission was functioning with just the chairperson since the beginning and experts are called for opinion as and when it was needed.

In response, the HC said, "That is also wrong because that is against the order of the apex court." When Virk said the decision about the appointment of two members is still pending, the chief justice asked how a one-man commission is sufficient.

The court was also upset after Virk said he did not have the resolution about the reconstitution of the commission.

"From January till date. (there is no appointment). We will record your statement and then you will land in difficulty. Don't try to misguide us. You have no answer to the question made by the court. What progress have you made after our order?" said the chief justice.

As requested, the bench gave two weeks time to the government to file an affidavit about the appointment of two members. PTI PJT BNM