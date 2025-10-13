HC pulls up TN over delay in getting Central sanction to prosecute IAS officers in graft case

Chennai, Oct 13 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday pulled up the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and the Tamil Nadu government for delaying the process of getting sanction from the Union government to prosecute two IAS officers in a corruption case registered against former AIADMK Minister S P Velumani.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh was passing interim orders on a contempt petition filed by Jayaram Venkatesan of Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption organisation.

The judge said as was held by the Supreme Court, the mandatory time limit for obtaining sanction under section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption, has to be compulsorily followed. As on date, the sanction was yet to be obtained for two officers from the Union government.

This court finds that the authorities have not complied with the direction given by this court in letter and spirit and the explanation was forthcoming only after the contempt petition was filed, the judge observed.

The authorities ought to have filed a petition seeking extension of time by explaining the reason for the delay in getting the sanction.

"This court is of the prima facie opinion that the respondents are not serious in complying with the direction given by this court", the judge added.

This court has to show more seriousness since in this case, the accused persons involved were a former Minister and IAS officers.

The court keeps the contempt petition pending to ensure that the process was completed for getting sanction, the judge said and posted to November 10, 2025, further hearing of the matter. PTI COR VGN SA