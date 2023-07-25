HC puts interim stay on publication of OCS exam results

Cuttack, Jul 25 (PTI) The Orissa High Court has ordered an interim stay on the publication of Odisha Civil Services (OCS)-2021 examination results. The high court has asked the Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC) to continue with the ongoing personality test as scheduled. "However, the result of the recruitment shall not be published without the leave of the court," said an order passed by Justice A K Mohapatra last week.

The high court passed the order while adjudicating a writ petition filed by one physically challenged job aspirant, Satish Kumar Panigrahi, who was denied permission to sit in the ongoing recruitment process.

The high court directed the OPSC to allow Satish to participate in the personality test. The OPSC was further directed to constitute a medical board for Satish and submit his fresh disability certificate in the court by the next date fixed in the first week of September.

Satish holds a disability certificate indicating therein that he has a 40 per cent 'temporary' disability, and accordingly, he had applied under the PWD category. But he was denied to sit in the personality test as OPSC maintained that provisions in the Persons with Disability Act-2016 provide reservation to candidates who have 40 per cent 'permanent' disability. PTI COR AAM AAM RG