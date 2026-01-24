HC quashes bail to IAS officer accused in abetment of suicide case

Itanagar, Jan 24 (PTI) The Gauhati High Court's Itanagar Bench quashed the bail granted to IAS officer Talo Potom, accused in a high-profile abetment to suicide case, directing that he be taken into custody with immediate effect.

In an order, Justice Yarenjungla Longkumer on Friday held that the trial court had ignored crucial evidence and legal principles while granting bail to the accused in November last year.

The court termed the earlier order 'perverse' and said it was passed without proper application of mind.

The case relates to the suicide of Gomchu Yekar in October 2025 at his rented residence in Lekhi village. His father, Tagom Yekar, had moved the High Court seeking cancellation of bail, alleging systematic mental harassment, sexual exploitation, and corruption-related pressure by the accused, which was mentioned in the suicide notes left behind by the deceased.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel argued that the accused, a senior public servant, was granted bail within seven days of arrest, despite the investigation being at a preliminary stage. It was also submitted that deleted WhatsApp chats and voice messages were still under forensic examination.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) informed the court that forensic analysis had confirmed the suicide notes to be in the deceased's handwriting. It also stated that custodial interrogation could not be conducted earlier due to law and order concerns.

Observing that the lower court had conducted a 'mini trial' at the bail stage and even speculated about the victim's mental health without evidence, the High Court said such findings were unwarranted and legally flawed.

"The offence had shocked the collective conscience of society and involved an influential person. Releasing him at such a nascent stage of investigation could derail the probe," the court noted.

The bench set aside the November 2025 bail order and directed the immediate arrest of the accused. However, it granted him liberty to apply for fresh bail before the trial court, if advised. PTI CORR RG