HC quashes case against youth for riding bike without helmet, licence; orders community service

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has quashed a case against a man for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet and licence when he was a minor in 2017, but ordered him to perform community service at a hospital here for four Sundays.

In its order passed on January 16, a division bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Rajesh Patil also directed the man to deposit his driving licence with the city police for three months.

The bench, while quashing the FIR lodged against the man, took note of the fact that he had just finished his studies and was looking for a job.

A criminal case would cause hindrance to his job prospects, the man had said in his plea seeking for the case to be quashed.

The bench also directed the man to file an undertaking that he would always wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

Observing that the pendency of the first information report (FIR) could impact his future, the court said, "The FIR registered against him is likely to create an obstacle or an impediment if he desires to seek employment in either the public or private sector or even with the state government services of any nature." The FIR was registered on October 21, 2017, after the man, who was then a minor, was caught riding a bike with his mother as a pillion rider during a surprise police check.

The police found that he was driving without a licence and helmet.

When the police questioned them, his mother allegedly misbehaved with the police.

The court also quashed the case against the mother and directed her to pay Rs 25,000 as cost to NGO 'In Defense of Animals'.

As part of the community service, the man must work at the S K Patil Mahanagarpalika General Hospital, Malad, for four Sundays starting January 26 from 10 am to 2 pm. The hospital superintendent has been directed to assign him duties. PTI SP NP