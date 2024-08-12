HC quashes FIR against former Deoghar DC lodged by MP Nishikant Dubey

Ranchi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday quashed an FIR lodged against former Deoghar deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri.

Bhajantri was facing prosecution after an FIR was registered against him in the Kunda police station in Deoghar by Godda MP Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey had lodged a zero FIR against him in Delhi on August 31, 2022, alleging sedition and violation of the Official Secret Act, which was subsequently transferred to the Kunda police station in Deoghar.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi after hearing the case quashed the FIR and criminal proceedings against Bhajantri.

Dubey along with parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari and several others, including his two sons Kanishkant Dubey and Mahikant Dubey, were made accused in a FIR lodged in the Kunda police station in Deoghar in August 2022 by Bhajantri.

Bhajantri had said that all nine persons violated 'safety standards' by entering the ATC room at the Deogarh airport and forcibly taking clearance for the take-off.

The FIR had resulted in a spat on Twitter between Dubey and Bhajantri who had earlier also locked horns on many occasions.

In the FIR, it had been alleged that permission was taken forcibly from the ATC despite no night take-off or landing facility at the airport that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a month earlier.

All the nine persons had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Aircraft Act, officials said.

Dubey on reaching Delhi lodged a zero FIR against Bhajantri which was challenged before the high court.

The high court had earlier issued notice to Dubey to appear in the case and place his arguments in the matter.

It had also ordered that no coercive steps be taken against Bhajantri till the case is pending before the bench. PTI CORR NAM SOM