HC quashes MMRDA notice terminating contract of company for Mumbai Metro

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside a notice issued by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) terminating its contract with a private firm for consultancy services for Mumbai Metro.

A state agency can not take arbitrary decisions even in a "contractual field", said a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Arif Doctor, noting that the MMRDA did not give reasons for the discontinuation of the services of Systra MVA Consulting (India) Pvt Ltd.

The company was, in 2021, appointed a general consultant for design, assistance in procurement, construction, management and supervision of three routes of Mumbai Metro -- Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan, Andheri -CSIA and Mira Bhayander.

While the initial contract was to expire on November 2024, it was extended till December 2026.

But on January 3, 2025, the MMRDA issued the company a notice, stating it had decided to discontinue its services. The company then moved the high court.

The MMRDA claimed that the general conditions of the contract enabled it to terminate it without assigning any reasons.

"We find that the action of the MMRDA in discontinuation of the terms of the contract, which was extended up to December 2026, without assigning any reasons, is arbitrary, unfair and unreasonable," the HC said.

The State or any of its authority even while acting in the contractual field is under an obligation to act fairly and cannot act arbitrarily or unreasonably, the HC said.

"The general conditions of the contract cannot be read to mean that the MMRDA has a license to act unfairly, arbitrarily or unreasonably in the contractual field without assigning reasons," the court said.

The court quashed and set aside the notice and directed the MMRDA to take a fresh decision after hearing the company. PTI SP KRK