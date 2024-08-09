HC quashes molestation FIR against 3 men after settlement, asks to plant 150 neem saplings

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man and his two sons accused of molesting and hurting a woman relative, noting that the families have amicably settled the dispute, and directed them to plant 50 saplings of neem trees each.

After interacting with the parties, the judge said they have confirmed that the matter has been amicably settled between them without any threat, pressure or coercion and they have no objection in case the FIR is quashed, as the disputes between them arose on account of family issues.

"In the facts and circumstances, instead of imposing the costs upon the petitioners, they are directed to plant 50 saplings of neem trees each, which are upto 3 feet in height in the area of police station Chhawla after getting in touch with the competent authority (Horticulture Department of MCD / DDA/ Conservator of Forests, Department of Forests and Wildlife, Government of NCT of Delhi) through IO / SHO, PS: Chhawla," Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said.

The high court said the photographs of planted saplings along with a report of the police official should be forwarded to it within eight weeks and the upkeep of the saplings or trees should be undertaken by the authorities concerned.

It added that in case of non-compliance of directions for planting of trees, the petitioners would be liable to deposit costs of Rs 50,000 each with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

The high court was dealing with a petition by the man and his sons seeking quashing of the FIR against them which was lodged for various alleged offences including molestation, causing hurt, theft and wrongful restraint in 2015.

The complainant woman had alleged that the man and his two sons assaulted her husband and brother-in-law and also misbehaved with her by outraging her modesty. The woman and the accused persons were relatives.

The petitioners submitted that disputes arose between them on account of family issues which have been amicably settled in mediation and a cross FIR was also lodged against the complainant side by the wife of one of the petitioners which has been quashed by a coordinate bench of the high court.

While quashing the FIR, the high court noted that both the parties intend to put quietus to the proceedings and the settlement shall promote harmony between them and permit them to move forward in life.

"Also the chances of conviction are bleak in view of amicable settlement between the parties. Further, no past involvement of the petitioners has been brought to the notice of this court," it said. PTI SKV SKV KSS KSS