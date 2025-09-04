HC raps Mumbai police for lackadaisical probe in 2022 hit-and-run case

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has come down heavily on the city police for their lackadaisical probe into the death of a man in a hit-and-run incident three years ago, saying they have fallen short of the standards expected from them.

The police had dragged their feet in the investigation and the probe gained momentum only after the court intervened, a bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad on Wednesday observed in its judgment.

The investigation officer must be held accountable as his conduct was "shocking and deserves condemnation", the court said, and directed the case trial be expedited and completed within a year.

The order was passed on a petition filed by the 20-year-old victim's mother, alleging inaction by the police in probing the case and that the offending truck and its driver were not yet traced.

As per the plea, the man was killed after a speeding truck rammed into his scooter in Malad area here in August 2022.

In October 2023, the police filed an 'A' Summary report (unable to identify the accused) before a local court.

After the victim's mother moved the HC, the police reopened the case and began a probe afresh.

Last month, pursuant to a rap from the HC for the slow pace in investigation and inability to trace the accused, the police informed the court that the accused driver has been arrested and a chargesheet filed in the case.

The court in its September 3 order noted the police had been "grossly callous" in conducting the investigation.

"A young man lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on August 17, 2022, yet it has taken three years for the police to trace the accused and file a chargesheet," the bench said.

The court said it fails to understand why such effective steps to trace the accused were not taken by the police in the past three years.

It appears that only after this court cautioned the police of possible consequences, did the investigation gain momentum, the HC said.

"The lackadaisical approach adopted over the last several years is seriously depreciable. The police authorities have fallen short of the standards expected by citizens," the court said.

The bench expressed displeasure with the investigation officer who had probed the case and said he must be held accountable as his conduct has been nothing short of "shocking and deserves condemnation".

The court directed the Director General of Police to initiate a departmental inquiry against the police officer concerned for dereliction of duty and faulty investigation.

The HC also directed the trial court to expedite the trial and conclude it within one year.