HC refuses early hearing on bail plea of Shifa-ur-Rehman, accused in Delhi riots' UAPA case

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking an early hearing on the bail of Jamia alumni president Shifa-ur-Rehman in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case of Delhi riots.

In its order on October 21, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, refused to grant the request but said "endeavour will be made" to hear it on the fixed date.

"Keeping in view the nature of this (cases) board, it is not possible to accede to this request. The appeal is already listed for hearing on November 25, 2024, when an endeavour will be made to hear the same...The application is, accordingly, dismissed," held the bench.

The high court had on October 7 listed the bail plea of Jamia Millia Islamia alumni president Rehman, along with the similar applications by other co-accused in the case -- Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam -- on November 25 for hearing.

Rehman moved court in June, 2022 challenging a trial court order that had refused to grant him bail following which a notice was issued to the Delhi police on June 3, 2022.

The trial court had dismissed Rehman's bail plea on April 7, 2022, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe the accusation against him was “prima facie” true.

The police have said there was material to show his role in the alleged conspiracy and riots.

The bail matters were previously being heard by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who was recently elevated as the chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Rehman, Khalid, Imam and several others have been booked under the stringent UAPA provisions apart from the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.