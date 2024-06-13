HC refuses stay on permission granted to 67 private shops to slaughter animals for Bakri Eid

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay the permission granted to 67 private shops and 47 municipal markets in Mumbai to slaughter animals during the Bakri Eid festival.

A division bench of Justices M S Sonak and Kamal Khata noted that it would not be right to grant any relief to the petitioner "on the eve" of the festival.

It said the relief was sought belatedly and that no application was filed seeking interim orders against the permission granted.

City-based NGO Jiv Maitri Trust, which works towards the protection and welfare of animals, had challenged a May 29 communication issued by the BMC granting nod to 67 private shops and 47 municipal markets for slaughter of animals from June 17 to June 19 for Bakri Eid.

The plea said the permission granted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was not in consonance with an earlier policy of the civic body allowing the slaughter of animals only at the Deonar abattoir.

The policy prohibited slaughter at private places including meat shops, residential societies and houses.

BMC’s counsel Milind Sathe argued that such petitions are filed a few days before the festival every year.

He said the permission to slaughter animals is only for three days and that similar permission was granted to 72 private shops last year.

Advocate Mubin Solkar, appearing for certain intervenors (non-parties to the case), opposed the plea and said it was their fundamental right to slaughter. To this, the petitioner’s advocate said even animals have rights.

The bench, however, said it was not inclined to grant any relief. PTI SP NR