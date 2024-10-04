Delhi HC refuses to allow 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar's plea against transfer from Mandoli jail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to allow a plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, facing prosecution in several criminal cases, seeking direction to jail authorities not to transfer him from Mandoli jail to any other prison here.

The accused submitted that he was suffering from various ailments and had been taken to Safdarjung and RML hospitals for treatment and the transfer would interfere with his medical treatment.

The high court considered that the treatment he was undergoing could easily be made available to him at other jail complexes.

"Therefore, considering that the treatment which the petitioner is undergoing can easily be made available to him at other jail complexes, this court does not find any necessity for issuing directions for not transferring the petitioner to other jails, if so necessitated for the administrative reasons," Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said.

The court, however, said three days’ prior notice be given to Chandrashekar in case he is being shifted from this jail to another jail.

It noted that the medical status report clearly reflected that for his physical ailments, the accused has been taken to Safdarjung and RML hospitals and even to higher centres as and when required.

For his physiological ailments, he was being treated at outside hospitals, the court noted, adding that it was claimed that he was suffering from anxiety and was being treated by a psychiatrist and his present condition was stable.

"However, the central jail, Tihar, also has a similar facility for psychiatric treatment. Therefore, such directions which interfere with the administration of jail should not be made unless there are any compelling reasons or mala fides reflected on the part of jail administration," the high court said.

Chandrashekar, in his petition, said that he be not transferred from Mandoli jail as he had been suffering from various ailments, including gall bladder stones since 2020, and had been taken to Safdarjung and RML hospitals for treatment.

The Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.

The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

The Delhi Police had alleged that Paulose and Chandrashekhar along with others used Hawala routes, and created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Chandrashekar was also facing prosecution in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case allegedly involving AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others.