HC refuses to allow organisation to become party to proceedings over coaching centre deaths

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to allow an organisation to become a party to the proceedings over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre here.

The court said the nation's most experienced investigating agency -- the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) -- was seized of the incident and interference by third parties may create obstacles in the ongoing probe.

As the counsel for the charitable trust 'Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust' claimed that the father of one of the deceased students had "expressed his eagerness" to him, the court pointed out that the plea was filed by a third party and not the parent, and asked him to not "exploit" the circumstances.

"This is an emotional moment for them. Don't exploit it. You have come here through a third party.. I don't want to create obstacles for them (CBI)," a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said while dealing with the trust's application.

The counsel for the trust sought to be impleaded as a party in the PIL concerning the deaths and alleged that the crime scene had not been "sealed" by either the Delhi Police or the CBI.

The bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said the CBI was working and the trust was free to approach the agency if it had any information about the probe.

The court stated that the investigation was transferred to CBI less than a week ago and it would be prudent or fair to examine the applicant's claim at this stage.

"The court is of the view that the allegations by the applicant is a disputed question of fact. Any inquiry would amount to interference in the investigation, which is not permitted by law. The application is dismissed," the court said.

"Don't don the role of an investigator. The best federal agency is working. We can't give it (the case) to a more experienced agency," added the bench.

The Delhi police counsel said the scene of the crime has been videographed, all material has also been collected and sent to FSL, and the CBI has registered a case pursuant to the order of the court.

On August 2, the court transferred the probe into the drowning of three civil services aspirants from the police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation".

The direction came on a plea by organisation Kutumb, represented by advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, seeking the constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of three civil service aspirants in the basement of a flooded coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala. PTI ADS RHL