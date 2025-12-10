HC refuses to junk FIR against ex-MNS leader Akhil Chitre in assault case

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has refused to quash a 2020 case against former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Akhil Chitre for an alleged assault on a lawyer who had appeared for Amazon during a protest over the use of Marathi.

A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Ranjit Bhonsale in the order passed on Tuesday said a prima facie case was made out against Chitre, who is now with the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The court dismissed the petition filed by him seeking to quash the First Information Report.

"Considering the FIR, the papers of investigation, statements and the injury certificate, it cannot be said that no case at all is made out against the accused. We, in fact find that, a prima facie case is clearly made out against the accused including the petitioner," HC said.

As per the police, in October 2020, some MNS supporters insisted that Amazon Transportation Pvt Ltd should use Marathi in day-to- day activities.

Chitre allegedly issued threats to the company and its employees, following which the company moved a local court seeking injunction to restrain him and other MNS followers from entering the company premises.

The local court, in an ex-parte order (order passed in the absence of respondent) restrained MNS workers from entering the premises.

In December 2020, after a court hearing, a few party workers accosted advocate Durgesh Gupta who had appeared for Amazon, and assaulted him.

The high court in its order said the investigation clearly showed Chitre's participation in the crime.

As the prosecution has already submitted its chargesheet, the bench suggested that Chitre may file a discharge application before the trial court. PTI SP KRK