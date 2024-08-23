HC refuses to suspend sentence of former BrahMos Aerospace engineer in spying case

Nagpur, Aug 23 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday rejected an application seeking bail and suspension of prison sentence filed by former BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Agrawal, convicted in an espionage case.

A bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Vrushali Joshi passed the order after hearing final arguments on Wednesday, said assistant government pleader Anup Badar who represented the government.

On June 3, a sessions court here awarded life imprisonment to Nishant Pradeepkumar Agrawal, former engineer with BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, arrested in 2018 on the charge of spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

He was found guilty under the Information Technology Act and the Official Secrets Act (OSA), 1923.

Senior counsel Siddhartha Dave represented Agrawal. PTI COR KRK