HC registers plea by Karisma Kapoor's children challenging will of late father Sunjay Kapur

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday registered a plaint filed by the two children of actor Karisma Kapoor, challenging the purported will of their late father Sunjay Kapur, and issued notice to their stepmother Priya Kapur.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya Kapur to file her replies to the plaint and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9.

"Issue notice. Reply in two weeks, rejoinder in a week thereafter. Along with replies, Defendant 1 (Priya) will file a list of all movable and immovable assets known to Defendant 1. Assets to be declared as of June 12. Next date of hearing is October 9," the judge said.

The plaint has claimed neither Sunjay Kapur mentioned about the will, nor Priya Kapur, or any other person, ever mentioned about its existence.

It alleges the conduct of Priya Kapur demonstrates, "without a doubt, that the alleged will has been fabricated" by her. PTI UK DV DV