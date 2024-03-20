HC rejects Asaram's application for treatment at Pune medical centre

Jodhpur, Mar 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday rejected jailed self-styled godman Asaram's application seeking permission to undergo treatment at a medical centre in Pune.

The court passed the order after a report from Pune police expressed apprehensions about a threat to the law and order situation during his stay at the hospital there.

Asaram, who was arrested in August 2013, was convicted by a Jodhpur court in a rape case and was awarded life imprisonment in 2018.

He had sought permission from the high court to have treatment for his ailments under the Ayurveda system at Madhavbaug Multidisciplinary Cardiac Care Clinic and Hospital in Pune.

On Wednesday, a bench of justices V K Mathur and Dinesh Mehta rejected his request and asked him to undergo treatment at the Ayurveda University Hospital in Jodhpur.

It also asked whether the required treatment is available there or not and directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to submit a report in this regard on March 22, the next date of hearing.

During the hearing on March 15, the court sought information about the treatment procedure and its duration. Additionally, it had also sought reports from both the Jodhpur Police Commissioner and the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding the requirement of a police team and possible law and order issues arising out of his transit and stay in Pune.

It may be noted that Asaram's counsel had prayed for parole of 14 days stating that he required treatment at Madhavbaug Hospital.

Opposing this argument, the AAG argued that Jodhpur had medical institutions like AIIMS and Ayurveda University, which were capable of providing medical care of high standards.