HC rejects bail plea of ex head priest of Prayagraj's Bade Hanuman Ji temple

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of former head priest of Prayagraj's Bade Hanuman Ji temple, Adya Prasad Tiwari, in the suicide case of Akhara Parishad President Narendra Giri.

A case alleging abetment to commit suicide (Section 306) and conspiracy (Section 120B) under IPC was lodged against Tiwari in 2021 at George Town police station here. Earlier, the UP police was entrusted with the investigation, but subsequently it was transferred to the CBI.

On January 21, 2022, a sessions court here had rejected the bail application of Tiwari, who has been in jail since September 22, 2021.

Rejecting the bail application, Justice Ashutosh Srivastava directed the under trial review committees (UTRC), set up as per direction of the apex court, to undertake the exercise and submit a report within two months of whether the applicant can be recommended to be released under Section 479 (maximum period for which undertrial prisoner can be detained) of Bhartiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The court directed the registrar (compliance) to ensure communication of this order to the UTRC and its members forthwith.

Earlier, the counsel for the applicant submitted that Tiwari has undergone detention for a period extending up to more than one-third of the maximum period of imprisonment specified for the alleged offence for which he has been charged and as such is entitled to be released on bond by the court. The maximum punishment for the offence under Section 306 is ten years' imprisonment.

However, the plea was opposed by the prosecution, claiming that the applicant was trying to stall the proceedings of the trial through frivolous means and, hence, he is not entitled to bail.

The body of Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi under George Town police station in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.

Narendra Giri was the president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), the largest organisation of seers in India. In his suicide note, the Mahant had accused Anand Giri and two others of mental harassment.

Immediately, thereafter, the FIR was lodged, and Anand Giri, Adya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari were arrested and sent to jail.

Later, on the recommendation of the state government, the investigation into the case was transferred from the UP police to the CBI.

After 60 days of investigation, the CBI had submitted its charge sheet on November 20, 2021, which said that Narendra Giri was under such "grave mental trauma" from his estranged disciple Anand Giri and two others that he ended his life to "avoid defamation and insult" in the eyes of society.

At present, all three accused are in jail.

The sessions judge had on March 31, 2023, framed charges against the three in the case.