HC rejects petition challenging Congress leader Wadettiwar's election nomination

Nagpur, Nov 15 (PTI) The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging the acceptance of Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's nomination for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Advertisment

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Nitin Sambre held that such issues can not be raised in an ordinary writ petition but an election petition must be filed.

Petitioner Narayan Dinbaji Jambhule claimed in his plea that the stamp paper of Wadettiwar's election affidavit was not purchased in the Congress leader's name.

The Returning Officer of Bramhapuri assembly constituency in Chandrapur district accepted this affidavit despite irregularities on October 30, the petition said.

Advertisment

The use of "non-genuine stamp paper" violated the Maharashtra Stamp Act of 1958, it alleged.

The court, however, held the petition was not maintainable as under section 80 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, election-related disputes must be pursued through an Election Petition. PTI COR KRK