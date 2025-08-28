HC rejects petition of ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's aide in corruption case

Ranchi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday rejected a petition filed by former CM Madhu Koda's aide Babulal Manoj Punamiya, seeking discharge from criminal prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Punamiya is an accused in a case registered by the central agency for alleged money laundering during the regime of the former Jharkhand chief minister.

He had moved the high court after the special ED court in Ranchi had rejected his petition seeking discharge from the case and charges framed against him on September 25, 2012.

Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad rejected his petition in the high court on Thursday.

The prosecution case dates back to 2009 when a corruption charge was framed by the vigilance bureau against ex-CM Madhu Koda and his aides for allegedly having accumulated ill-gotten money and laundering that amount through different companies.

Punamiya has been accused of having "contributed to money laundering" through Koda's aides Binod Kumar Sinha and Sanjay Choudhary.

He happens to be a bullion trader and deals in gold slabs.

With the high court rejecting the revision petition filed by Punamiya, the trial, before the lower court, will now gain impetus.