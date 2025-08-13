HC rejects petitions against Karnataka's smart meter mandate

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed two petitions challenging the state government’s decision to mandate the installation of smart pre-paid electricity meters for new consumers, despite concerns over their high cost compared to neighbouring states.
Justice M Nagaprasanna, who reserved orders on July 22, noted that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) raising similar issues is already pending before a division bench.
"Judicial discipline demands hierarchy, and propriety requires this court to show judicial hands off to the present petitions. Therefore, the subject petitions are not entertainable," the judge said.
The court also recorded an earlier submission from Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty that the state would not compel the petitioners to install smart meters in their residences since these were not new connections.
During earlier hearings, the bench had remarked on the stark price difference between Karnataka and other states, observing, "Everywhere else it is Rs 900 for the same smart meter, here you are charging Rs 8,900 -- where will poor people go? You have outsourced the work; this is dangerous. You are squeezing the poor.” An interim order had been issued then, preventing the state from making smart meters compulsory in situations not covered by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (Pre-paid Smart Metering) Regulations, 2024.
The case was initiated by petitioner Jayalakshmi, who had received a notice on April 2, instructing her to purchase a smart energy meter.
Representing one of the petitioners, Senior Advocate Lakshmy Iyengar argued that the policy would eventually affect all consumers, questioning the tender process and highlighting the financial burden when other states offer the same meters at a fraction of the cost.
Advocate General Shetty, however, maintained that the requirement applies only to new households, not to existing electricity consumers. PTI JR ROH