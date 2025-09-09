HC rejects Sena UBT leader's poll plea against victory of rival faction MP in 2024 LS polls

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare's election petition challenging the victory of Thane MP Naresh Mhaske of the rival Eknath Shinde-led faction in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A bench of Justice R I Chagla said the election petition fails to disclose a cause of action and suffers from an "incurable defect".

Vichare, in his plea, claimed that Mhaske had not disclosed his conviction in a criminal offence in his election affidavit, thus rendering his election to be set aside.

The Shiv Sena MP had opposed the plea, claiming that he was required to make the disclosure only if his conviction resulted in an imprisonment of one year or more.

According to Mhaske, he was released on probation in the case with no imprisonment.

The high court accepted this contention and said the election petition fails to disclose a cause of action. PTI SP ARU