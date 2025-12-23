HC remarks on Mumbai air pollution, civic issues expose Mahayuti's 'inefficiency': Congress

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said recent Bombay High Court observations on air pollution and civic issues in Mumbai have exposed "inaction and inefficiency" of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, which has been running the BMC through an administrator.

All India Congress Committee secretary and Mumbai Congress chief spokesperson Sachin Sawant alleged that the ruling alliance has neglected key civic issues such as roads, pollution and public health and instead focused on serving select interests.

The HC on Tuesday pulled up civic authorities and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), saying while it was not against development or halting construction activities in Mumbai, it only sought strict compliance with norms to curb air pollution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad remarked that the authorities have failed to ensure compliance and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MPCB to take serious steps to mitigate the spiralling air pollution in the city.

Following the court's directive on Monday, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and MPCB member-secretary Devendra Singh appeared before the bench on Tuesday. The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions raising concerns over the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai.

Referring to HC directions related to potholes, air pollution and the Kanjurmarg dumping ground in the metropolis, Sawant remarked that the judiciary has been forced repeatedly to step in to address civic failures.

"If courts have to intervene in every matter, then it raises serious questions about the standards of governance," the Mumbai Congress chief spokesperson insisted.

He alleged that the Mahayuti's functioning has tarnished Mumbai's image as the country's financial capital and pointed out that the state coalition lead party BJP is also in power at the Centre.

Sawant accused the ruling alliance of diverting attention from civic issues by creating disputes on religious lines.

The Congress politician appealed to voters to defeat the BJP-led Mahayuti in the January 15 elections to the BMC, alleging it has failed to provide even clean air and basic civic amenities to Mumbaikars. PTI MR RSY