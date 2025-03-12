HC reserves judgment on PIL seeking CBI probe into alleged irregularities in Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj, Mar 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has reserved its judgment on a PIL seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh here.

After hearing the parties concerned, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra on Tuesday reserved its order on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Keshar Singh and others.

The petitioners alleged that pilgrims faced difficulties due to lack of proper arrangements, despite the administration spending crores of rupees on preparing for the Maha Kumbh. PTI CORR RAJ RT RT