HC reserves order on Avimukteshwaranand's anticipatory bail plea in POCSO case, stays arrest

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's anticipatory bail plea in a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, lawyers said.

The court also stayed his arrest till the pronouncement of its order, which is expected in the third week of March, they added.

The spiritual leader has been accused of sexually exploiting two persons, including a minor. He, however, has denied the allegations and termed the case against him false. PTI COR RAJ KIS MAN KIS NSD NSD