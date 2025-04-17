HC reserves order on extending CAPF deployment in Murshidabad, state claims situation under control

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the continuation of central forces in violence-hit Murshidabad district.

The court suggested that a three-member panel, comprising one member each from the National Human Rights Commission, the West Bengal State Human Rights Commission and the State Legal Services Authority, should visit the affected pockets of the district to oversee the restoration of peace and rehabilitation of people displaced due to the violence.

A division bench of Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury heard a petition moved by the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who claimed that bomb blasts took place during communal riots in the Muslim-majority district and prayed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be handed over the probe into the violence.

Another petitioner pleaded for steps by the state government for the return of people displaced by the violence to their homes.

The lawyer appearing for the Centre prayed before the court that deployment of CAPF (central armed police forces) in Murshidabad be extended, considering the sensitivity of the situation on the ground.

Around 17 companies of central forces currently remain deployed in the trouble-torn pockets of Suti and Samserganj-Dhulian in the district.

The high court had on Saturday ordered the deployment of CAPF in the district for the restoration of peace.

While making its submission before the court, the state government placed a report and claimed that the law and order situation in the district is currently under control.

The state also submitted that some of the affected families have already returned to their homes.

Several people have taken shelter in a school-turned-relief camp in the adjoining Malda district after escaping the violence that took place during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad in the past few days, the petitioner claimed.

Some of the petitioners of the four writs being heard by the court together claimed that several families have taken shelter in neighbouring Malda district and prayed that the state government be directed by the court to ensure their repatriation back to their homes and rehabilitation.

Priyanka Tibrewal, lawyer for one of the petitioners, claimed that at least 90 families have taken shelter in a school in Malda, and stated that the NHRC has already taken cognisance of the Murshidabad violence.

Submitting a report to the court as directed by it earlier, the state government said that the situation in the violence-hit district was under control and that the police had acted to restore order.

Appearing for the state, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee submitted before the bench that more than 270 people have been arrested till midnight on Wednesday in connection with the violence.

Referring to the report, he stated that a sufficient number of state police, RAF and CAPF personnel have been deployed in the affected places of Murshidabad.

He said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted under the leadership of a deputy inspector general (DIG) and that more than 1,050 social media handles have been blocked for spreading rumours.

Banerjee, making a submission opposing a prayer for imposition of Article 355 in Murshidabad, stated that law and order is the state's responsibility.

An agitated Banerjee, who is also a TMC MP, said during his submission that the petitioner's lawyer can also get the chief minister removed and get his client Adhikari in the chair.

On this, Adhikari's lawyer Bilwadal Bhattacharya objected, saying that he had made no such insinuation during his submission, seeking an NIA investigation into violence in Murshidabad.

Bhattacharya sought the transfer of the probe to the NIA, claiming that there have been incidents of bomb blasts during the violence, making it mandatory to hand over the probe to the central agency as per statutory provision.

Banerjee stated that provisions of the Indian Explosives Act have been included in registering two cases, which does not make it mandatory to transfer the investigation.

He further stated that 79 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the father-son duo on Saturday at Jafrabad in Samserganj of Murshidabad, while maintaining that they were stabbed and that bombs were not used in the incident.

He assured that the state government will restore and rehabilitate anyone displaced in the violence and said that the petitioners may provide a list of names of those they claim to have fled their homes.

He further prayed that no political person be allowed to visit Murshidabad for the time being.

Adhikari has made a prayer to the court to be allowed to visit Murshidabad and meet the affected people.

The court, which is yet to hear this prayer, however, said that no provocative speech should be made by anyone that will affect peace.

Appearing for the central government, additional solicitor general Asoke Kumar Chakrabarti prayed that the deployment of CAPF in Murshidabad be continued since the situation continues to be sensitive there and in some other districts also.

Appearing for the NIA, lawyer Arun Kumar Mohanty stated that the central government has not yet instructed the agency to probe the incidents of violence in Murshidabad. PTI AMR SOM