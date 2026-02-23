HC reserves order on MLA Mehraj Malik’s PSA case

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on Monday reserved its order on a petition contesting the detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik.

Malik, who is the AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8 last year for allegedly disturbing public order and was subsequently lodged in the Kathua jail.

On September 24, he filed a habeas corpus petition in the high court, challenging his detention and seeking Rs 5 crore as compensation.

Malik’s case came up for hearing before Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani and the court has reserved the matter for pronouncement of orders, Advocate Appu Singh Slathia said.

Slathia, who is also AAP spokesperson, said the court has granted both parties -- Mehraj Malik’s legal team as well as the State -- one week’s time to file a written synopsis or any additional submissions, if they wish to do so.

Slathia said it has been a long and challenging legal journey but “we remain hopeful and confident in the judicial process”.

She asked Malik's supporters and AAP activists to remain calm and positive.