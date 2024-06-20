HC reserves orders on criminal revision cases against OPS, TN Ministers

Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a criminal revision case initiated against former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, following his discharge in a disproportionate wealth case by a trial court in 2012.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh reserved orders without fixing any specific date, after hearing elaborate arguments from both sides.

Invoking his powers under section 397 Cr.P.C, the judge had on August 23, 2023 initiated on his own, the criminal revision case against Paneerselvam, who had served as Chief Minister for a few months and also as Minister for Public Works, Prohibition, Excise and Revenue during the 2001-06 AIADMK regime.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had registered an FIR against him after the DMK returned to power in 2006.

The prosecution case was that Paneerselvam and his six family members including his wife P Vijayalakshmi (since deceased) and son P Ravindranath Kumar had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income between May 19, 2001 and May 12, 2006.

After the AIADMK returned to power in 2011, the DVAC filed a petition before a Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking to conduct further investigation in the case. After conducting further probe, the DVAC filed an additional final report before the CJM, Sivaganga to close the case. Following which, the trial court discharged the accused.

Similarly, Justice Anand Venkatesh also reserved orders on the criminal revision cases initiated by him, relating to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran from respective disproportionate wealth cases. PTI CORR SA