HC reserves orders on plea for CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Chennai, Sep 19 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a batch of petitions which sought a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, in which about 60 persons died after consuming illicit liquor.

The First Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice P B Balaji reserved orders without specifying any date, after hearing marathon arguments from Senior Counsel V Ragavachari for the petitioners--AIADMK Legal Wing secretary I S Inbadurai, Senior Counsel N L Rajah for K Balu, President, Advocates Forum for Social Justice and other advocates.

Advocate General P S Raman and Additional Advocate General J Ravindran argued on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

In his petition, Inbadurai sought a CBI probe into the crime/offence, sale of illicit arrack by accused person in Kallakurichi district on June 19.