HC restrains Music Academy from conferring MS Subbulakshmi award on TM Krishna

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the Music Academy from conferring an award named after legendary vocalist MS Subbulakshmi on well-known Carnatic music singer T M Krishna, following a plea by her grandson.

Justice G Jayachandran passed the order on a suit filed by V Srinivasan, challenging the conferment of the Sankita Kalanidhi M S Subbulakshmi award on Krishna.

In his suit, Srinivasan alleged that since Krishna had been making "vile, vituperative and scandalous attacks" against his grandmother on social media and maligning the late singer's reputation, he should not be given such an award.

However, the judge made it clear there was no bar on the Music Academy awarding Krishna. The award must not be named after Subbulakshmi.