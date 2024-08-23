HC restrains political parties or individuals from calling for Maharashtra bandh

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties or even individuals from calling for a Maharashtra bandh.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has called for a shut-down across the state on August 24 to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district.

A division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said the Maharashtra government shall take all necessary steps to prevent a bandh.

They would pass a detailed order shortly on two petitions filed on Friday through advocates Subhash Jha and Gunaratna Sadavarte challenging the call for bandh, the judges said.

"We are restraining any political party and/or any individual from calling for a bandh. The state shall take all preventive steps," the HC said.

State Advocate General Birendra Saraf told the court that the call for general strike was illegal.

"The state government will take all steps to ensure there is no damage or destruction of human lives or property. The state will do its duty but everyone has constitutional responsibilities which they should abide by," Saraf said.

The court asked Saraf what preventive steps the government has taken, and if any preventive arrests have been made.

Saraf said notices have been issued to a few persons, but no arrests have been made yet.

Advocates Jha and Sadavarte pointed out a judgment of the Kerala High Court which held that no political party can call for a state-wide bandh, and an HC has ample powers to intervene in such matters.

They also cited the example of the Maratha reservation agitation during which a lot of public property was destroyed.

The court's detailed order is expected by evening. PTI SP KRK