HC seeks answers from railways over inconvenience to Justice Gautam Chowdhary during train journey

Prayagraj (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought an explanation from general manager of the North Central Railways for inconvenience caused to Justice Gautam Chowdhary during his train journey from New Delhi to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

A letter issued by Registrar Protocol Ashish Kumar Srivastava on July 14 stated that it was mentioned that the matter pertained to the journey of the Justice along with his spouse on July 8 by train no 12802- Purshottam Express in AC-1 coach from New Delhi to Prayagraj.

The train was more than three hours late. In spite of repeated intimation to the TTE (travelling ticket examiner), no GRP personnel were found in the coach to meet the requirement as desired by the Justice, it said.

Further, no pantry car worker attended to him for providing refreshment despite repeated calls. Pantry car manager Raj Tripathi also did not pick up the call.

The aforesaid incident caused great inconvenience and displeasure to the justice, the letter said.

In this regard, the judge has desired that an explanation may be called from the erring officials of the railways, the GRP personnel and the pantry car manager pertaining to the inconvenience caused to him due to their conduct and dereliction of duty.

