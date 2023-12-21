HC seeks chief secretary's reply on dilapidated condition of primary school in UP's Shahjahanpur

Prayagraj, Dec 21 (PTI) Observing that primary education is the fundamental right of a citizen, the Allahabad High Court has sought personal affidavit of the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary disclosing the state government's policy, if any, in respect of carrying out regular maintenance and repairs of the buildings of primary schools.
The court has also directed the chief secretary to disclose as to how the state government proposes to resolve the issue.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Chandra Kala highlighting the condition of a primary school in Shahjahanpur district, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra observed, "Primary education is now a fundamental right of the citizens." "As per instructions furnished by the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA), one room of the same building, which according to their own case is beyond repairs, is being used for running classes. The petitioner has specifically pleaded in the writ petition that it is posing threat to the life of the children studying there," the court added.
Expressing concern over the state of affairs regarding primary schools, the court said, "The issue raised in the instant PIL, although of great public importance, appears to have no significance for the respondents." As per the PIL, a major part of the building of a primary school in Jharsa gram panchayat of Jaswantpur block and Puwanyan tehsil in Shahjahanpur district had fallen because of lack of regular upkeep and maintenance.
The court observed that as per the instructions by the BSA, the inspection committee found that there were 30 other institutions which were in a dilapidated condition so much so that the damage was beyond repairs.
On this, the court observed that despite the inspection report "the respondents conveniently turned blind eyes to the said report and permitted the building to fall down".
In the inspection carried out on December 1, 2023, the buildings were found to be beyond repairs.
The BSA submitted that new buildings would be constructed as and when the state government provides the funds.
While directing to list this matter as a fresh case on January 4, 2024, the court in its order dated December 14 directed the state counsel to communicate this order to the chief secretary.