HC seeks Delhi govt, MCD's reply on plea for action against properties running reading rooms, libraries in basements

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of the AAP government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on a plea seeking direction to authorities to take action against properties running reading rooms, libraries and self-study centres in basements without approved layout plan.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice to the Delhi government, MCD and Delhi Fire Services on a petition and asked them to file status reports.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 20.

The public interest litigation (PIL) alleged failure on the part of authorities in providing the information on the number of reading rooms or self-study centres or libraries running in basements in Karol Bagh, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Rajinder Nagar, West Patel Nagar, South Patel Nagar, Ranjit Nagar here.

Petitioner Amrik Singh Babbar sought direction to the MCD to seal the properties where illegal reading rooms, self-study centres and libraries are running in the basement without an approved layout plan from the civic body.

The plea claimed that over 80 students do self-study in these centres at the same time and there is only one entry and exit gate.

The petitioner said he also gave representation to the authorities to take necessary action against such properties. PTI SKV ZMN ZMN