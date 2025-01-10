HC seeks Delhi govt report on action against child labour

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the city government to file a comprehensive report concerning the steps taken by the authorities against use of child labour as well as rescue and rehabilitation of such children.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela sought district-wise information on these issues in the report which has to be affirmed by the Delhi chief secretary.

"The respondent (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) will file a status report clearly indicating how many meetings of task force were held district-wise; action plan have been made for conducting rescue operation district-wise; steps taken for rehabilitation of rescued children.

"Let a comprehensive report be filed, affirmed by the personal affidavit of the chief secretary of Delhi," the bench ordered.

"There has to be some accountability district wise," remarked the court.

The court also asked the Delhi Police to file a status report concerning its probe into an FIR alleging assault and molestation of volunteers who had participated in a raid to rescue child labourers.

"Give a status report. What is the current stage. Don't take it casually. Do your duty and ensure steps are taken," the court said, as it also sought the presence of the SHO concerned on the next date of hearing in March.

The high court was hearing a plea by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) which had filed the petition in the aftermath of a tragedy in which over 40 people, including several minors, lost their lives in December 2019 when a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi here.

The NGO had sought a direction to the authorities to inquire into the angle of trafficking and child labour.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the NGO, submitted on Friday that despite the mandate of Rule 17C of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Rules, the authorities concerned had not held monthly meetings or conducted any raids to rescue child labourers in the last year.

"District task force has to meet once every month. Some don't hold meetings, some don't conduct raids. Most have not conducted any raids in 2024," she said, adding that action was only taken when orders were passed by the court.

The matter would be heard next on March 12. PTI ADS ADS KSS KSS