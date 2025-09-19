HC seeks govt reply on PILs against Karnataka's Social and Educational Survey

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday sought the state government's response to a set of public interest litigations (PILs) questioning the legality of the upcoming Social and Educational Survey, slated to commence on September 22.

A division bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman and Rajesh Rai K ordered that the petitions be listed for hearing on Monday and issued notices to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission as well as the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

The PILs have been filed by the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha, members of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayata Mahasabha, Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha and individuals, including K N Subba Reddy, former president of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru. PTI GMS KH