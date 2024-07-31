HC seeks 'informant' Akash Saxena's response on Abdulla Azam Khan's plea

Prayagraj, Jul 31 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Akash Saxena, an informant in the case of an alleged fake passport of Abdullah Azam Khan, son of veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Justice Rajeev Mishra directed Saxena to file his reply on a petition by Abdullah challenging an order of CJM (MP/MLA), Rampur dated March 19, 2024, rejecting his prayer to produce some evidence questioning the genuineness of his passport.

Earlier, on July 18, the judgment was reserved in the case by the high court. Its dictation was deferred after the court found that the informant in the case, Akash Saxena, was not made a party in the case and the court had fixed July 31 for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the petitioner moved an impleadment application requesting the court to make Akash Saxena a party to the case.

On Wednesday, the high court allowed the application and observed, "Having heard the learned counsel for the applicant, the learned Additional Advocate General and upon perusal of affidavit filed in support of impleadment application, this court finds that the impleadment prayed for by the learned counsel for the applicant is necessary as in the absence of first informant the present application is not maintainable for non-joinder of necessary and proper parties.

"Therefore, the impleadment prayed for by the learned counsel for the applicant is necessary. Accordingly, the impleadment application is allowed." The court then issued notice to Saxena to file his reply in the case.