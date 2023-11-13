HC seeks MCD, police stand on plea over illegal melting of animal fat

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the city authorities on a plea concerning alleged illegal activities relating to "melting of animal fat and skin" in a locality here.

Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Delhi Police and MCD to file a status report within four weeks on the contempt petition by lawyer Faraz Khan.

The petitioner claimed there was non-compliance of a judicial order directing the authorities to take action on his complaint regarding "illegal melting of animal fat and skin". He said there are 12 such units which are functioning illegally.

The counsel for the MCD and police said they have already initiated action in accordance with law and two units have been sealed.

"Let the respondents file a status report within four weeks from today. List on 16.01.2024," the court ordered on November 8.

It also asked the police to look into the complaints or any telephone calls made by the petitioner in relation to any threats from the person whose unit has been sealed.

In August, the petitioner had filed a public interest litigation seeking directions in respect of the the illegal activities.

He had said in his PIL that he lodged a complaint with the SHO of Sadar Bazar police station, with copies to MCD, the Chairman of Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the health minister here as well as to the Lt. Governor.

It had claimed that "melting of animal skin and fat" resulted in foul smell in the area due to which locals were deprived of healthy air and environment, which was in violation of the fundamental right under Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution.

While disposing of the PIL, a division bench of the high court had said the "MCD and other authorities are directed to take appropriate action in accordance with law within a period of four weeks." The petitioner, in his contempt petition filed against MCD commissioner, SHO of Sadar Bazar Polic Station and a private person, said the respondents have lowered down the reputation, dignity and honour and majesty of law by not following their legal obligations to honour and comply with the terms and conditions of the division bench order. PTI ADS ADS DV DV