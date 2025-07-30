HC seeks police's reply on plea against pubs, bars running illegally without proper liquor licence

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know about the action taken by police against bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants allegedly operating in the city illegally and serving liquor without a proper licence.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notices to the Delhi government and the city police and asked them to file their responses containing details of such bars, pubs and restaurants.

"The affidavit by the respondents should also contain the details of action taken in case the bars, pubs and restaurants mentioned in the petition are found violating the provisions of law," the bench said.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 27.

Petitioner Mahtab Khan has claimed that several restaurants, clubs, pubs and bars in the city are operating illegally, without the L-16 licence, causing loss to the government.

Senior advocate Kirti Uppal and lawyer Sitab Ali Chaudhary, representing the petitioner, submitted that despite pointing out the illegality through a representation, the authorities have failed to take any action and stop these establishments from operating after the permitted time limit.

The plea has pointed out that under the Delhi Excise Act and Rules, standalone bars, restaurants, clubs and pubs are prohibited from operating and selling alcohol after 1 am unless they possess the L-16 licence.

Despite this, numerous establishments have been found to be serving alcohol well past the permitted hours, sometimes operating until 7 am, in blatant disregard for the law, it has alleged.

"In recent weeks, the petitioner sent some persons to visit the establishments listed in the petition, all of which have been found to operate past the legally permitted time and sell alcohol without the required licences.

"The list is only inclusive and not exhaustive, as mentioned in the petition, indicating 21 such bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants, that is, violators. Such places organise events and parties each night which go on till 7 am without the requisite licence and permit," the plea has claimed.

It has said that these establishments are located in such areas where fire tenders cannot even reach in case of an accident as some of those do not have an appropriate approach to the road. PTI SKV RC