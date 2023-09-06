HC seeks Rajasthan govt, Power Grid reply on high-tension lines being laid in habitat of migratory bird

Jodhpur, Sep 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court has sought replies from the state government and the Power Grid Corporation of India on a petition challenging the laying the high-tension power lines in the habitat of a migratory bird in Phalodi district.

Advertisment

A division bench of Chief Justice AG Masih and Justice Vineet Kumar Mathur issued the notices on Tuesday and asked the state government and the power company to reply within two weeks. It listed the matter on October 4 for further hearing.

According to the petition, the Demoiselle Crane, popularly known as Kurjan, has been visiting Phalodi's Khinchan area in hoards every winter for many years, covering a distance of thousands of kilometres.

It said that in order to keep the habitat safe for the migratory bird, the high court while hearing an earlier PIL had obtained an assurance from the state government that high-tension transmission lines would not be laid in the area of the birds' movement.

The petitioner's counsel argued that despite the assurance, the work of laying the power lines continued in the area. The counsel submitted that the area was recently declared a conservation site and a fund of Rs 2 crore was disbursed for its development.

The petitioner also submitted a report by the Bombay Natural History Society which stated that the high-tension line being laid would endanger the existence of the migratory birds. PTI COR IJT IJT IJT