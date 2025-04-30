HC seeks replies from Centre, UP govt in SP MP Ramji Lal Suman's case

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday to file counter-affidavits in a case filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman.

The MP had made certain objectionable comments against Rajput king Rana Sanga during a debate in the Rajya Sabha, prompting the Karni Sena to stage a protest against him in front of his Agra residence.

Ramji Lal Suman and his son, Randhir Suman, have moved the court seeking security after threats were issued to them.

In the petition, a prayer regarding a fair enquiry into the "attack" on the MP's house has also been made.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified people at Agra's Hari Parwat police station following a complaint from Randhir Suman.

On Wednesday, the petitioners' counsel told the court that in spite of the FIR, no action is being taken against the culprits.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, it was submitted that security has already been provided to the petitioners.

The court asked the Centre and the state government to file counter-affidavits in the matter and fixed May 28 for the next hearing. PTI COR RAJ RC