HC seeks report from Delhi govt on health of Asha Kiran inmates

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a report in two months from the Delhi government on the physical and health condition of inmates of Asha Kiran shelter home for intellectually disabled.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia directed that the over 700 inmates would be thoroughly examined by a well-qualified doctor and medicines would also be administered to them if required.

The Delhi government counsel assured that doctors and physiotherapists were available for the inmates.

"Everything is there. Nobody disputes that. But the ground reality is something different," the court orally remarked.

It also directed the authorities to conduct a technical audit of the building of the shelter home to report its physical condition.

The court passed the order while dealing with a PIL by 'Samadhan Abhiyan' seeking in the aftermath of the death of 14 inmates, including a child, in Asha Kiran in July 2024.

"We feel it appropriate to call upon the respondents to file a status report about the physical conditions prevailing in Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini. The status report shall be based on a technical audit of the entire building and shall also give details of the inmates, and their physical and health condition shall also be reported," ordered the court.

"The information regarding the health condition of the inmates shall be based on a thorough medical examination which shall be conducted by a well-qualified doctor," it said.

The court also asked the Delhi government to state the sanctioned strength of the shelter home's staff as well as the status of its occupancy and vacancy.

The petitioner had sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired high court judge to probe the death of inmates in Asha Kiran in 2024.

The high court had earlier asked the social welfare department secretary to act with alacrity in taking urgent steps, among others, for the recruitment of staff, including doctors, for the Asha Kiran shelter home.

The matter would be heard next in April.