HC seeks report on appointing wardens to Government hostels

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday raised concerns about the recruitment process for the positions of wardens and supervisors in government hostels under the Department of Social Welfare and ordered that a comprehensive report specifically focusing on those for students belonging to SCs and STs be submitted within two weeks.

The order of the bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit came in a suo moto public interest litigation initiated by the court following news reports about the condition of these government-run hostels.

The HC noted that the shortage of staff is severely affecting the academic progress of students in these hostels.

Advocate Nitin Ramesh, who is the amicus curiae in the case, informed the court that the National Child Rights Commission has issued guidelines on how hostels should be managed.

Recording the amicus curiae’s submissions, the HC said that the Government needs to respond to this and a comprehensive report is expected from it.

The Court directed that a copy of the State’s report should be provided to the amicus curiae before the next hearing.

The HC also reminded the government that as per its earlier direction the recruitment process of wardens for government hostels should be completed within six months. PTI COR RS RS