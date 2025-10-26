HC seeks report on progress of repair works at dilapidated Mizoram highway

Aizawl, Oct 26 (PTI) The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court directed the contractor executing the repairing work of the dilapidated Sairang-Kawnpui stretch of NH-306/06 to submit a report on the progress.
Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mizoram Truck Driver Association on the persistent dilapidated condition of the highway, a two-judge bench on Friday directed MSJ Infratech to submit reports on the progress and completion schedule of the repair works through an affidavit by October 31.
The HC said that if the affidavit is not filed by the contractor in time, officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL) will have to appear personally before the court on November 6, the next date of hearing.
The PIL was filed in July over the dilapidated condition of the highway, considered the lifeline of the state.
It pointed to the worsening state of the highway, particularly during the monsoon, which has long been a cause of concern among drivers, transporters, and the common people.
The NH-306, a certain stretch of which is also called NH-06, is vital since Mizoram's supplies come through this highway from other states. PTI CORR SOM