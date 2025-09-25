HC seeks reports over rain-related deaths in Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and private power utility CESC to file separate reports over the death of 11 persons in the city due to torrential rains, of whom nine died of electrocution.

A petition was moved before a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Soumen Sen seeking compensation for the victims, steps taken by CESC to prevent such incidents and betterment of the drainage system in Kolkata, petitioner's lawyer Shamim Ahmed said.

The bench, also comprising Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, directed the state government, KMC and CESC to file separate reports by the end of the first week of November, following which the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

While nine people died of electrocution in the city since Tuesday, two deaths were reported in neighbouring districts, according to officials.

As of Tuesday, there were reports of 10 deaths by electrocution, including one from an adjoining district.

Torrential overnight rain, among the heaviest in nearly four decades, left Kolkata and its neighbouring districts paralysed on Tuesday. The downpour of 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours was the highest since 1986. PTI AMR SOM