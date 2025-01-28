HC seeks response to PIL that opposes underground metro line on busy road in Indore

Indore, Jan 28 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) and local administration of Indore, seeking their responses to a PIL filed against the proposed underground metro line on a busy road in the city.

Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh of the Indore bench of the high court sought response from the MPMRCL, Indore district administration and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials on the petition filed by social activist Kishore Kodwani and local citizens - Mahesh Verma and Shekhar Giri.

The petition claims that digging on the 13-km-long M G Road of the old settlement of the city and laying the underground metro rail line will damage many buildings of historical heritage and the groundwater system will be disrupted.

The petition requested the high court to stop the plan to lay an underground metro rail line on this busy road.

Officials said the foundation of the first phase of the metro rail project costing Rs 7,500.80 crore in Indore was laid on 14 September 2019. Under this, a ring-shaped metro rail corridor of about 31.50 km is to be built in the city.

The MPMRCL is currently gearing up to run the metro rail on the highest priority corridor of 5.90 km between Gandhi Nagar Station of the city and station number-three of the Super Corridor located in the new settlement of the city. PTI HWP MAS NP