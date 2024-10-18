HC seeks stand of Centre, Delhi govt on plea flagging stray animal attacks on PwDs

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea raising the issue of stray dogs and monkeys attacking persons with disabilities, saying society has the duty to take care of its vulnerable population.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan asked the chief secretary of Delhi to virtually join the proceedings on October 25, as it issued notice on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a non-profit, Dhananjay Sanjogta Foundation.

"Issues that you have raised are very very important. We will direct the chief secretary to join us online. I think it is an important aspect that you have raised and we will consider it," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, told the petitioner.

The counsel for the petitioner, advocate Rahul Bajaj, who is visually impaired, said besides the attacks, the plea also highlighted the lack of an enabling framework for the use of therapy or service animals by persons with disabilities.

Bajaj submitted that Animal Birth Control Rules are in violation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act as they fail to address the issue of stray animal attacks on the disabled, who are incapable of defending themselves.

The white cane used by the visually impaired resembles a stick which the animals perceive as a threat and therefore attack, he added.

"I think society owes a duty to take care of persons with disabilities. We can't treat them like this. We must rectify this system. Nowhere in the world will you find dogs and monkey strays roaming around," the bench said.

"Keeping in view the important issue raised in the present petition, issue notice. List on October 25... The chief secretary is directed to join the proceeding on the said date of hearing by way of video conference," the court ordered.

The court said the matter would be heard along with other petitions on the growing attacks and menace of stray dogs and monkeys here.

In these matters, the court had earlier asked the civic agencies to carry out an awareness campaign against feeding monkeys in public spaces. It has also directed the authorities to prepare and implement a programme to deal with the monkey menace. PTI ADS DIV DIV