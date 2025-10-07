HC seeks status report on drainage system of Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and the Ranchi Municipal Corporation to furnish a status report on the work done for construction and upkeep of the sewage and drainage system in the capital.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar were hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Shubham Kataruka, who claimed that the pathetic condition of streets and drainage systems in the city are pathetic.

Pleading on behalf of the civic authority, advocate LCN Shahdeo informed the court that the sewerage system in the capital has been divided into four zones.

While zone 1 will be under the control of the municipal corporation, the other three zones will be monitored by the state government.

Zone 1 in the capital comprises Ratu Road, Bajra, Pandra, Kanke Road, Morabadi, Booty More, where work for the drainage system is expected to be completed soon, Shahdeo said.

The petitionerobjected to the statements made by the counsel of the municipal corporation and said that no details of laying of pipelines, sewage treatment plant and disposal of sewage water has been mentioned.

The state government informed the court that the road in front of Seva Sadan Hospital up to the Ranchi Lake through Kishoreganj will be widened, for which a tender has been floated.

The urban development department has been asked to provide funds to the municipal corporation for the upkeep and maintenance of roads around Madhukam and Upper Bazaar, the government counsel said.

The case will again be taken up after a fortnight.